UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 2 children in Broward County

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The children were found safe.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. on Saturday afternoon.

    The children were last seen in the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, according to officials.

    FDLE said Lei'Loni was last seen wearing a dark blue, long-sleeve onesie and Devante was wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.

    Officials said the children may be in the company of Devante McLendon Sr. in a 2020 white Chevrolet Silveratodo, Florida tag number KCUQ09. 

    FDLE said anyone who see them should not approach them but contact law enforcement immediately. 

