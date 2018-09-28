  • Amber Alert issued for Florida boy, girl

    SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for Brian Mejias, 7, and Gabriela Mejias, 6, of Live Oak. 

    FDLE said Brian was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans shorts, while Gabriela was last seen wearing a pink dress. 

    The children were last seen in the 900 block of Ohio Avenue in Live Oak, according to FDLE.

    They might be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate, which might be driven by a man named Rochie, FDLE said. 

    According to FDLE, the Camry might be part of a convoy of three cars, including a gray Chevy Tahoe or Suburban, also with a Texas license plate.

    FDLE said the third vehicle could be a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban possibly driven by a man names Melecio and with a female passenger named Alexia. 

    If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these children please contact FDLE or the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or 911.

