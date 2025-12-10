WATCH: Florida police help wrangle 10-foot gator at gas station

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several police officers in Florida jumped into action to help wrangle a large alligator at a gas station.

A 10-foot alligator was spotted outside a 7-Eleven in Sarasota on Tuesday night, prompting wildlife officials to safely remove the animal from the premises.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the alligator was removed without incident.

The swift action by wildlife officials ensured that the alligator was safely relocated, maintaining safety for the store’s patrons and staff.

