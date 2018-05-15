  • Amber Alert issued for girl, 15, pulled into SUV in Titusville

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a tweet.

    A 15-year-old black female was last seen between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. A juvenile and an adult said they saw a girl who was pulled into a charcoal-colored SUV by a person in the area of the 1600 block of Barna Avenue near Kings Court in Titusville, officials said.

    The teen was last seen wearing a green polo and khaki pants, officials said. The girl has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

    Authorities do not have a tag number for the SUV, but did say the SUV is a newer model with a tire on the back.

    Call Titusville police at 321-264-7800 or 911 if you have any information.

    Officials have not released a photo of the teen.

    No other details have been released.

    This is a developing story. Check back with wftv.com for updates.

