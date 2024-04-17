American Airlines pilots’ union claims widespread safety issues ongoing

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Airlines pilots are coming together to warn about alleged widespread safety issues they have seen on flights.

The Allied Pilots Association warned members of a series of ongoing problems.

The issues range from collisions while taxiing, carelessness by maintenance staff, and intense pressure to get the planes in and out of maintenance quickly.

Read: The pilots union at American Airlines says it’s seeing more safety and maintenance issues

The union is urging members to report problems and resist being rushed or intimidated when it comes to safety issues.

According to The Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment directly on the union’s allegations or whether the agency has increased its oversight of America as a result.

Read: Boeing pushes back on whistleblower’s allegations and details how airframes are put together

In a statement to AP, an FAA spokesperson said airlines are required to have systems for identifying potential hazards before they become serious problems.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group