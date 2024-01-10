‘An amazing person’: Family says man shot, killed in downtown Orlando was father of 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a shooting victim in downtown Orlando is calling for his killer to come forward.

Orlando police said 35-year-old Terry Rivers was found shot Sunday morning on South Orange Avenue.

Rivers’ family said he was a father of five.

According to the family, there may have been an argument inside of a parking garage before shots rang out.

Orlando police are still searching for Rivers’ killer.

Witnesses said Rivers was behind the wheel of s black Cadillac that was seen driving out of the garage and slamming into a building across the street.

Orlando police said Rivers died of gunshot wounds shortly after.

Friends and family said Rivers was a good father who was working on bettering himself.

The shooting happened right as bars were closing in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning.

