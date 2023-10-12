Annular solar eclipse: Where to watch the ‘ring of fire’ in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annular solar eclipse is happening this weekend, and travel a direct path from Oregon to Texas.

The celestial event, also known as the “ring of fire,” will begin at 11:52 a.m., peak at 1:26 p.m., and end at 3:02 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Where to watch

People in Orlando will be able to see a 60% eclipse.

The Orlando Science Center will have an Annular Solar Eclipse Watch Party at the beginning of the eclipse.

Experts said looking directly at the Sun is harmful without special eye protection.

Staff will be at the event to show guests how to use eclipse glasses correctly and present other activities to celebrate the eclipse.

Annular solar eclipse (NASA)

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA, eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth line up.

Solar eclipses happen when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and casts a shadow on Earth.

Read: NASA’s Pysche mission set to launch soon; What it could mean for space exploration

Annular Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, but when it’s the furthest away from Earth.

It will look like there is a ring around the Moon and appear smaller than the Sun.

April 2024 will see the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse sweep from Texas to Maine (ncd)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group