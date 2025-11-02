Another front is approaching Central Florida with fluctuating temperatures ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another front is approaching central Florida and will have an impact on our temperatures over the next couple of days.

We aren’t tracking any good rain chances to end the weekend. High temperatures are going to stay in the upper 90s.

Breezier conditions are expected for Monday. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph around Orlando and 30 mph near the coast.

Afternoon temperatures will drop to the mid 70s starting tomorrow.

If we receive any rain from this system, it will likely occur during the first half of the day. No substantial rainfall or heavy rain is expected.

This will be a short reprieve for those of you looking forward to cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs will jump back up into the lower ’80s to end the work week. The morning lows will return to the low to mid-60s.

