Another historic downtown Orlando building goes up for sale

A historic building in downtown Orlando is up for sale, the second such property to hit the market in a week.

The three-story, 4,731-square-foot building at 17 E. Pine St. is being offered for $1.65 million, according to Jeré Matheny, vice president of brokerage services for First Capital Property Group, which is marketing the sale.

Built in 1910, the building served as the law offices for attorney Mark Horwitz for more than 30 years until Horwitz died last year. His widow, Susan, who is the sole owner, could not be immediately reached for comment.

