Another postal worker robbed gunpoint, what the thieves were targeting?

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Another postal worker robbed in Central Florida.

Police are investigating a robbery of a United States postal worker in Winter Park.

Around 12:05 p.m., police responded to Minnesota Avenue between Orlando Avenue and South Demings Drive regarding a robbery.

According to officials, the female postal worker was robbed at gunpoint by two men who were targeting her arrow key.

Read: Florida postal workers demand more protection following recent violent robberies

Monday’s robbery marks the third robbery of a U.S. postal worker in one month here in Central Florida.

Postal workers across the country are being targeted for their arrow keys or master keys, which can open group mailboxes at apartments or business complexes.

A U.S. Postal Inspector told WFTV that the postal worker is shaken-up but doing okay.

Read: Solar eclipse 2024: As it happened

“What I like to tell people who live in the area when crimes like this occur is check your mail every day. Don’t give them anything to steal. They can’t steal anything if you’re checking your mail every day,” said Rick Johnson, U.S. Postal Inspector. “And be on the lookout for anything suspicious.”

No other information has been released at this time.

This remains an open investigation.

Read: Student loan forgiveness: Biden to announce new plan to erase debt for 25 million

Postal worker speaks out after she was jumped for arrow key that unlocks mailboxes This puts mail and workers at risk. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group