Florida postal workers demand more protection following recent violent robberies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some mail carriers in Florida are calling for more protection.

It comes after at least six of them were recently robbed in Jacksonville.

Reports show thieves have been attacking postal workers for their arrow keys, which can open group mailboxes at apartments or business complexes.

The National Association of Letter Carriers says more needs to be done.

“If I had to prioritize, I would say first federal prosecution. These are federal crimes, and the prosecution rates are alarmingly low,” said NALC President Brian Renfroe.

Last year, two U.S. Senators filed bipartisan legislation aimed at keeping postal workers safe.

The measure would ensure postal police officers are assigned to duty outside of postal service property.

