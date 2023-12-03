Another warm day before a cool front this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another warm and mostly cloudy day, with highs in the 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Orlando will be 83 degrees.

Isolated showers are possible again; we may even get a rumble of thunder this afternoon.

The rain chance today is 30%.

Our next front arrives tomorrow, ushering in drier and cooler air.

Mornings will fall back into the 40s and 50s for most of this week.

Afternoon temps will also be much cooler.

Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s.

