  • Anti-Trump protesters line streets ahead of president's announcement of reelection campaign

    By: Samantha Manning

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - While there were thousands in attendance at Amway Center to see President Donald Trump formally announce his reelection campaign, not everyone was welcoming.

    Protesters packed the streets, unhappy about the president's arrival to Orlando on Tuesday.

    Hundreds of protesters chanted to "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go," as a large inflated baby Trump balloon stood tall nearby.

    Autumn Houston came from Brevard County and told Channel 9 a tragedy in her family led her to speak out against the current administration.

    "I came out here because my sister passed away at the age of 39 from lack of health care," Houston said. 

    Others such as Vanja Garbich opposed Trump's immigration policies. 

    "I came in as a refugee from former Yugoslavia and if I didn't come here, my family most likely would have been killed," Garbich said. "Segregation is not the answer."

    A line of law enforcement officers were stationed nearby to ensure things remained peaceful.

    Protesters also said they plan to stay engaged in the 2020 election and that they'll keep fighting against a second term for Trump.

