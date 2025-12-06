Gambling operation disguised as repair business is shut down in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have shut down an illegal gambling operation that was disguised as a garage door repair business.

The operation, known as ‘Liftmaster Garage Door Repair,’ was found to be secretly running slot-style machines behind closed doors.

Law enforcement officials reported seizing 46 slot-style machines and over $25,000 in cash during the raid.

Two people were arrested in relation to the operation and face charges under the RICO Act.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group