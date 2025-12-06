Orange County

Gambling operation disguised as repair business is shut down in Orange County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have shut down an illegal gambling operation that was disguised as a garage door repair business.

The operation, known as ‘Liftmaster Garage Door Repair,’ was found to be secretly running slot-style machines behind closed doors.

Law enforcement officials reported seizing 46 slot-style machines and over $25,000 in cash during the raid.

Two people were arrested in relation to the operation and face charges under the RICO Act.

