3-year-old struck by Jeep on Volusia County beach, driver charged with DUI

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a Jeep on a beach Saturday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies reported that the incident occurred around 4:14 p.m. near the University Boulevard beach access parking lot. Witnesses said the child was running from the ocean toward the traffic lanes when he suddenly ran in front of a Jeep moving slowly. The Jeep hit the child before the driver could react.

The boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center as a trauma alert because of his age. Later, officials stated his injuries were not severe enough for surgery, and he was subsequently released.

The driver, a 36-year-old named Brock Winkler from Lakeland, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities initially concluded that the crash happened because the child ran into the road.

However, several witnesses told deputies that Winkler had been drinking prior to the incident. Investigators also obtained a photo showing multiple empty beer cans near the parked vehicle.

Deputies conducted a DUI investigation, including field sobriety exercises, and said they found probable cause to charge Winkler with DUI, causing serious bodily injury. He also faces an additional charge after refusing to submit to a breath test.

Winkler was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained as of Sunday morning.

Brock Winkler Volusia County

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