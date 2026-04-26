Osceola County

Pilot escapes minor fire after small plane crash in Kissimmee

Pilot escapes safely from small plane crash in Kissimmee, Florida. Minor fire damage reported. Cause of crash under investigation.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
City of Kissimmee Fire Department The City of Kissimmee Fire Department reports that a pilot safely escaped from a small-plane crash in Kissimmee, Florida, with only minor fire damage.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee Fire Department shares that a pilot managed to escape safely from a small plane crash in Kissimmee, Florida, with only minor fire damage.

City of Kissimmee Fire Department The City of Kissimmee Fire Department reports that a pilot safely escaped from a small-plane crash in Kissimmee, Florida, with only minor fire damage.

Firefighters responded near Florida Coach Drive just before 2 p.m. to find the pilot alone on the aircraft, with no injuries reported.

A small fire broke out following the crash, but fire crews quickly put it out.

City of Kissimmee Fire Department The City of Kissimmee Fire Department reports that a pilot safely escaped from a small-plane crash in Kissimmee, Florida, with only minor fire damage.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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