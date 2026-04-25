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Electric scooter rider dies after losing control on Florida highway

Fatal electric scooter accident reported on Boggy Creek Road in Florida. Authorities are investigating the cause of death.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Road work ahead sign (paul - stock.adobe.com)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol states that a person riding an electric scooter lost control and died while going east on Boggy Creek Road in a closed construction lane.

The report states that the rider fell off the scooter and was then taken to UCF Lake Nona Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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