Electric scooter rider dies after losing control on Florida highway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol states that a person riding an electric scooter lost control and died while going east on Boggy Creek Road in a closed construction lane.

The report states that the rider fell off the scooter and was then taken to UCF Lake Nona Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

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