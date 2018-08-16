Apopka becomes 1st Central Florida city to end red-light camera program

APOPKA, Fla. - The Apopka City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to end the city's red-light camera program beginning Jan. 1.
The cameras were installed more than 10 years ago and they generate more than $500,000 annually, but Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said he is concerned that drivers are getting into crashes to avoid getting a ticket.
"We got people (who) are dodging Apopka -- leaving, going around Apopka -- where they can be spending the time gassing up vehicles, going to restaurants spending money here in Apopka," he said. "I just haven't seen the results in the last several years that shows me they're really making a difference in safety."
The city is the first in Central Florida to end such a program. Other cities in the state, such as Jacksonville and St. Petersburg have already done so.
Driver Kathleen Killen said she has received three tickets, each costing her more than $200.
"You try to fight it, and you still got to pay court costs, so it's a losing battle," she said. "It's my whole pay check for the month ... And if you don't pay them, they charge you interest."
She said ending the program is a good call.
"They are nothing more than typical government intimidation to generate revenue," one resident said during Wednesday's City Council meeting.
Tickets issued through Dec. 31 must still be paid.
