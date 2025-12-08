Another suspect charged in Hot Seats Casino break-in

Update:

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have identified Odaris Wiggins as the latest suspect in the Hot Seats Casino break-in that occurred on Thursday, December 4.

Prior to this update, three men and a woman were arrested for aiding and abetting in the break-in at the Hot Seats Casino on State Road 19 at midnight.

Deputies say that the suspects were caught after abandoning their vehicle and running away on foot, with deputies using drones, aircraft, and K9 units to help in the chase. The original suspects were identified as Cervantes Betts, Lucien Byron Junior, and Gregory Hawkins.

The four suspects were detained after they were found in a lake near Lake Yale.

Original Story:

Lake County deputies arrested three men after they allegedly broke into the Hot Seats Casino on State Road 19 at midnight.

The suspects, identified as Cervantes Betts, Lucien Byron Junior, and Gregory Hawkins, reportedly left the scene in a grey car before being apprehended by deputies after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

In addition to the three men, deputies also arrested Taniya Sanders, who was seen driving a Nissan Altima containing over $1,400. Sanders is facing charges of aiding and abetting, although she denied any knowledge of the robbery.

The arrests have led to charges of armed robbery and grand theft with a firearm for the three men, while Taniya Sanders is facing a charge of aiding and abetting.

