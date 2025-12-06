Four face charges following Lake County casino break-in, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies arrested three men after they allegedly broke into the Hot Seats Casino on State Road 19 at midnight.

The suspects, identified as Cervantes Betts, Lucien Byron Junior, and Gregory Hawkins, reportedly left the scene in a grey car before being apprehended by deputies after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

In addition to the three men, deputies also arrested Taniya Sanders, who was seen driving a Nissan Altima containing over $1,400. Sanders is facing charges of aiding and abetting, although she denied any knowledge of the robbery.

The arrests have led to charges of armed robbery and grand theft with a firearm for the three men, while Taniya Sanders is facing a charge of aiding and abetting.

