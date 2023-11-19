Apopka firefighter Austin Duran added to Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial

APOPKA, Fla. — The state is recognizing 16 firefighters who died in the line of duty, including Austin Duran of the Apopka Fire Department.

The state fire marshal held the memorial event this week at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Duran’s name is now on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial, along with 15 others.

Duran passed away last July after a trailer full of sand fell on him while he was trying to move it.

