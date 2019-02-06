  • Apopka man dies after carbon monoxide fills mobile home, firefighters say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka man died after his mobile home was filled with carbon monoxide gas, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    Firefighters transported the man to Florida Hospital Apopka around 5 p.m. from the mobile home on Lambing Lane, where he was pronounced deceased. 

    Officials said there was a report of a generator powering the mobile home. 

    Seven people reportedly slept at the mobile home Monday night, fire rescue officials said. All of them except the victim left for the day. 

    When the group of six returned home for the evening, they found the victim inside the home, officials said. 
     

     

