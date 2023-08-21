Apopka police look for missing endangered 65-year-old man

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a 65-year-old man.

According to a news release, Brian Darikio Beathea was last seen on Tuesday in the Advent Health Apopka Hospital area, where he was discharged on that same day and left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said Beathea is believed to be endangered because he is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and a memory disorder that makes him unable to remember the phone number to where he lives or the address.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with brown shorts over them and a blue shirt.

Beathea has brown eyes and grey hair, along with a bushy grey beard

If you see him or know where he is, please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

