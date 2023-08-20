Orlando police look for missing 19-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a young man.

According to a news release, 19-year-old Alijah Alexander Fort was last seen in the area of Universal Boulevard and Carrier Drive.

Police said Fort’s grandmother reported him missing on Saturday and is worried for his well-being.

Orlando police said he is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know where Fort is, call the police department at 911.

See a map of the area below:

