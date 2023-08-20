Sanford police search for suspect after man is shot, killed near apartment complex

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is searching for a man connected to a homicide.

According to a news release, police received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at the Georgia Arms Apartments.

When police arrived, they said they found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Jarkevis Canada, lying in a parking lot at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

Canada was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injury.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, 26-year-old Marquez Henderson, in a parking lot when he raised a gun at the victim.

Police said Henderson shot and killed Canada and fled the scene.

Investigators said the two are cousins and recently had an argument about another woman.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Henderson for first-degree murder.

“There is no other word to describe this other than senseless,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said. “This family has been ripped apart tonight. Guns and violence are not the way to solve arguments. That one shot is fatal and permanent.”

Anyone who has information about the crime or Henderson should contact the Sanford Police Department or place an anonymous call with Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org.

Crimeline tips that lead to solving the homicide are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

