1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Holden Heights, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person died, and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon near Holden Heights, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they received calls reporting a shooting at 18th Street and Lee Street around 3:34 p.m.

According to a news release, before deputies arrived at the scene, they were advised that the Orlando Police Department had found a silver car with three adults with gunshot wounds near Michigan and Orange avenues.

Channel 9 was at the scene, and we noticed one bullet hole in the driver’s side of the window. We noticed the back left tire was shredded on the same side of the car.

Read: Police: Second officer injured in downtown Orlando shooting released from hospital

Deputies said one man and two women were transported to the hospital, where one of the women died from her injuries.

“You may have witnessed some members of the National Guard on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said on the release. “Those were Good Samaritans who saw the scene and stopped to help render aid, and we appreciate that support.”

No suspect information has been released.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

Read: Man killed in Orlando shooting, police say









Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group