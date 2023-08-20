Man arrested after touching children on New Smyrna Beach, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after touching multiple children on New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said John Edington was arrested after making unwanted physical contact along the water with several beachgoers, including two girls ages 8 and 9.

According to a news release, interviews with witnesses and victims revealed that Edignton approached the 9-year-old while her mom was in the ocean and touched her body before her mother could get to the shore and confront him.

On a separate incident, deputies said an 8-year-old girl told them Edignton touched her in a similar way to the other girl.

Video: Orlando police search for person of interest in homicide

Investigators said several people witnessed Edington grabbing or approaching others on the beach.

Deputies said Edington appeared to be intoxicated and told them ‘he was just a friendly guy’, but was aggressive when they asked him more questions.

According to the sheriff’s office, Edington was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and faces two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior.

Read: Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group