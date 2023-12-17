Appalachian State wins 2023 Cure Bowl in pouring rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans at the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl may have experienced heavy downpours, but that didn’t stop them from coming out for an important cause.

On Saturday, the Miami of Ohio Redhawks and Appalachian State Mountaineers faced off at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium, also known as the “Bounce House.”

The game, which raises funds for breast cancer research, was action-packed – even in the wet conditions.

Officials said that more than an inch of rain fell during the game.

Appalachian State won the Cure Bowl 13-9.

This was the first time a bowl game was held on the University of Central Florida’s campus.

