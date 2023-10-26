The area’s most expensive homes are for sale in these ZIP codes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The hot spots for expensive housing in Central Florida are Windermere, Winter Park, Lake Nona, and Reunion, according to data from Zillow. Areas where housing is the least expensive are in Orlando near Valencia College, Leesburg, and DeLand.

When searching single-family homes in the multimillion-dollar price range, these ZIP codes yield the most results.

32827 Lake Nona

34786 Windermere, Lake Butler

32789 Winter Park

34747 Reunion, Four Corners, Celebration

