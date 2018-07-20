Arrest made in 'Happy Place' bar fatal shooting, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man at Happy Place Sports Bar in Orange County, detectives said Friday.
On July 9, Edgar Rivera-Cruz, 20, was shot and killed, and four others, Qudraiu Nelson-Hines, Christian Albrego, Ed Rivera and Adrian Manrique, were injured in the shooting outside the bar on Southland Boulevard, deputies said.
Authorities arrested Bryan O’Neill Diodonet Cortes, who the victims identified as the shooter, deputies said.
Rivera told investigators there had been a physical altercation inside the bar between Cortes, Rivera-Cruz and some friends.
He told authorities that Cortes fired the gun outside the bar, hitting the victims, a news release said.
Cortes was also charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, investigators said.
