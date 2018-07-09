  • Man killed, security guard shot outside Happy Place bar in Orange County

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and a security guard was injured during a shooting Monday morning outside a sport bar in Orange County, deputies said.  

    The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. outside the Happy Place Sports Bar on Southland Boulevard, according to a news release.

    The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene, deputies said.

    The security guard was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.    

    Neither the security guard’s name nor condition were released.

    Witnesses told deputies there was “some type of disturbance” in the parking lot prior to the shooting, the release said.

    The motive is unknown.

    The investigation is ongoing.

