Artemis II rocket set to roll back to launch pad on Thursday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA’s Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft are preparing to roll back out to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, keeping the agency on track for a launch opportunity as soon as April 1. The rollout had been moved to Friday, but teams resolved an issue with an electrical harness connected to the rocket’s flight termination system sooner than expected. That system is critical for safety, designed to destroy the rocket if it veers off course.

“Even if there’s no technical problems, the change in weather is constant, so we’ll just have to see,” said space analyst Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose.

Artemis II will mark the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program, sending four astronauts on a roughly 10-day journey around the Moon—farther than humans have ever traveled from Earth.

Once the rocket returns to the pad, crews still have significant work ahead. That includes connecting ground systems, checking power, fuel lines, and onboard computers, and running a full series of tests before launch can be confirmed.

“The good news is they have until April 6,” Kremer said. “So even if they delay, they still have multiple launch opportunities—it’s not the end of the world.”

NASA is expected to announce a target launch date after all pad operations and system checks are complete.

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