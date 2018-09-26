‘Aspiring burglar' stuck on roof of DeLand store tells deputies ‘It just happened, man'

DELAND, Fla. - "I didn't even try to do it. It just happened, man."
That was the response a DeLand man gave to Volusia County deputies when they found the "aspiring burglar" stuck on a roof of a convenience store, according to a Sheriff’s Office post.
“Get off the ledge,” a deputy yelled to the man.
Video recorded Saturday shows that the man was most likely hiding in a crevice on the roof as deputies called out to him.
“No wonder I couldn’t hear you,” a deputy said.
The man, whose name was not given, told deputies he just wanted water. But deputies believe he was trying to break into the store.
“You’ve had that water for 30 minutes and you’ve had two sips of it,” the deputy said.
