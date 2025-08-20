Atlanta woman extradited to Volusia County in connection with $9,300 Bitcoin ATM prison gang scam

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Lakesha Heard, 47, of Atlanta, has been extradited to Volusia County on charges of allegedly defrauding a local resident of $9,300.

The victim was tricked by someone pretending to be a lieutenant from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, who falsely told the victim they missed jury duty and would be arrested. Following the instructions given, the victim then deposited $9,300 into a Bitcoin ATM.

Detectives followed the funds to Lakesha Heard’s account, resulting in an arrest warrant for grand theft and conspiracy to defraud.

Heard is reportedly linked to a fraud ring run by a gang inside a Georgia state prison.

