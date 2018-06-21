0 Audubon Center releases bald eagle after months of rehab

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland released a bald eagle on Thursday after spending months rehabilitating the injured bird.

It is the 600th bald eagle the center has rehabilitated.

The one released Thursday was the 101st to be rescued this year.

The birds are not given names.

No. 101 was discovered in March. Arisara Rosendahl, who was a new intern at the time, took the call and drove to pick him up.

“He was leaning against the fence at Maitland Middle School and his beak was all bloody from puncture wounds,” she said.

His wings were nearly shredded, his chest was bruised and his talons were severely injured.

It was likely the result of a territorial fight with another bald eagle.

After weeks of medication and laser treatment to accelerate cell growth, he was ready for rehab, much like people.

Only instead of learning to walk again, he needed to learn to fly again.

The eagle was released behind Maitland middle school.

“He had to build up his muscle tone. Then he needed to build up stamina and some conditioning. I got to see him daily get a little stronger,” said Dianna Flynt, the supervisor of rehabilitation at the center.

Dr. Caitrine Helleenga was the veterinarian treating No. 101.

“A lot of times, the animals do not make it. They don’t survive. This is the first time I’ve actually been able to see an eagle released,” she said.

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland has been open since 1979.

It's open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

