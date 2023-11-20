Australia-based company to add up to 200 jobs here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

GHD Group will ramp up hiring in Orlando after establishing a downtown office here.

The Australia-based engineering, architecture and construction services firm this month established its U.S. Engineering Design Organization hub temporarily at 333 S. Garland Ave. within the E spaces coworking space. GHD is looking at a few undisclosed places in the region for a permanent site, although there’s no timetable for that.

GHD Group plans to grow its team to 100 people by June 2024, with a goal to add 100 additional engineers on top of that in 2025.

