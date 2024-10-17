Axe-throwing concept inks lease deal in Clermont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s official: Ax-Calibur will take over Johnson’s Village Marketplace in downtown Clermont.

Lake County broker Marvin Puryear of Lakeland-based SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler confirmed the axe-throwing concept signed a lease for the 3,648-square-foot facility, which was put up for sale or lease in May.

Terms for the lease were not available.

