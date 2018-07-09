Baby alligator found in burglary suspect's car at Orange County school, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A baby alligator was found in the back seat of a car driven by a man who broke into a truck on Sandy Creek Lane in Orange County, according to a news release.
Grant Belcher, 32, broke into the truck Sunday, but ran away after the alarm went off, deputies said.
Belcher got into a Chevy Impala driven by Megan Forbes, and the couple headed toward East Colonial Drive, investigators said.
The couple drove the car through two gates on East River High School property while the school was closed, deputies said.
An arrest affidavit said Belcher confessed to breaking into the truck, but Forbes denied any involvement.
While searching the car, deputies said they found a baby alligator with its mouth taped.
Belcher told deputies that he got the alligator from a friend and that he was going to release it into the water, the affidavit said.
Belcher was charged with burglary, alligator poaching and trespassing on school grounds.
