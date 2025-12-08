Back-to-back cold fronts to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience sunny and cooler weather this week due to two passing cold fronts.

The first cold front moved through our area over the weekend, bringing a wet spell that will give way to drier conditions starting Monday.

The second cold front is expected to pass through Central Florida over the next couple of days, further clearing out clouds and leading to mostly clear skies by early Wednesday.

This front will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs on Tuesday remaining in the low 70s.

A significant change will be felt in the mornings, as low temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 50s, a trend expected to continue through the weekend.

Aside from a chance of rain on Monday, most of Central Florida should remain dry throughout the week.

The long-term forecast suggests that temperatures will stay chilly, with no immediate return to the 80s that were experienced on Sunday.

