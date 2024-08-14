The Bad Boys of Reggae to perform in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grammy award-winning Reggae group Inner Circle, along with Columbian artist Ras Mista Fyah, will be performing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 05, at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on 8126 International Drive, Orlando, Fl.

Inner Circle, known for their smash hit “Bad Boys” (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do) have been performing for over 50 years, bring their love for Reggae to Orlando.

“We look forward to performing in Orlando and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

To purchase your tickets for the show, click here.

General admission tickets start at $25, while admission is 21 and over.

