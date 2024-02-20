Baldwin Park-area apartment project in the works

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Redevelopment plans to build hundreds of apartments just south of Orlando’s popular Baldwin Park neighborhood are ramping back up, albeit with fewer units and on land just north of where a similar project was originally planned in 2022.

A master plan approval request was filed Jan. 19 with the city of Orlando by project developer Mill Creek Residential Trust for Modera Baldwin Square — a proposed 324-unit apartment community spanning two buildings of five and six stories.

The project will rise on 5.37 acres of city-owned land at 756 Bennett Road that Mill Creek Residential has under contract for the city for $8 million. A spokeswoman for the city said the sale is expected to close around June, once the planning process is complete.

