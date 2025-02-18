Bankruptcy filings rise as 2 local health care firms seek protection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two Central Florida-based health care companies, Gilgal Medical Supplies Inc. and Stoneybrook Family Dentistry, each have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Both companies are seeking to reorganize their debts under Chapter 11, a move that allows them to continue operating while developing a plan to repay creditors.

Gilgal Medical Supplies is represented by Orlando-based law firm Latham Luna Eden & Beaudine LLP, with Daniel Velasquez as the attorney of record. Gilgal’s filing indicates between one and 49 creditors and assets under $50,000. Gilgal’s Vice President Thomas Chacko signed the petition. The business has $3.02 million in debts due now. Among its 20 largest unsecured creditors are Brightree, Carecentrix, CGS Medicare and McKesson Corp.

