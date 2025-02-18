Man, woman arrested in deadly 2023 shooting at Seminole County apartments

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman have been arrested on charges related to a deadly shooting at a Seminole County apartment complex.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Shaniah O’Neal and Jhamiel Joseph were arrested this week. Court records show they are both charges with premediated murder.

The sheriff’s office confirmed their arrests stem from a deadly shooting in 2023.

Original report: 18-year-old gunned down in Oviedo apartment complex

18-year-old Isaiah Perez was found dead on the sidewalk at the Mystic Cove Apartments, deputies said.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

