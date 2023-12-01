18-year-old gunned down in Oviedo apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times at his apartment complex.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s office says the shooting is not a random act of violence, but targeted.

18-year-old Isaiah Perez was found deceased on the sidewalk at the Mystic Cove Apartments Thursday night.

A resident told Eyewitness News that they heard three to four gunshots, then saw Perez walk out if his apartment and collapse on the sidewalk.

The witness said they rushed to perform CPR; however Perez did not make it.

Investigators set up a perimeter at the scene, but were not able to locate a suspect. They did find a red car still running at the scene with the rear driver’s side door wide open.

Eyewitness News captured it being towed from the scene; but it’s not clear what role it played in the homicide. Investigators have also not released a motive.

According to court records, Perez had been arrested in March of this year on a number of charges out of Winter Springs. Those charges include carrying a concealed weapon, drug trafficking fentanyl, marijuana and unlawful speed.

As part of a plea deal, Perez pleaded no contest to the charge of carrying a concealed weapon and was to undergo 24 months of drug offender probation as well as 50 hours of community service.

The Sheriff’s Office says Perez’s murder is still an active investigation and they are asking anyone with any information to call them, or you can remain anonymous and call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

