FDLE investigating death of woman taken into custody by West Melbourne police

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to investigate the death of a woman who had been taken into custody by West Melbourne police Friday afternoon.

Police say the woman, identified only as being 32 years old, was taken in custody just after noon Friday in the area of US-192 and John Rodes Blvd. for possession of suspected cocaine.

According to the police department, at some point, the woman “appeared to be having a medical event.”

The officers say they immediately contacted Brevard County Fire Rescue to provide medical treatment. As paramedics were treating her, police say the woman went into full cardiac arrest.

She was taken to Melbourne Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead there.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be conducting an independent investigation into the woman’s death.

No other information was released by the West Melbourne Police Department on the sequence of events leading up to their initial contact with the woman.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

