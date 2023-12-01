Officers: Eustis teaching assistant arrested for slapping student

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis police say a teacher’s assistant at Eustis Middle School is facing charges for slapping a student across the face.

Investigators say Ute Galloway hit the student the Friday before Thanksgiving break.

Police say the victim was playing a game with other students when the slap happened.

Investigators say Galloway hit the student after becoming frustrated with him because he continued to look at the outline of the paper to draw the turkey after she told students not to.

In a statement, the Lake County School District said, “Galloway has been placed in a role with no interaction with students while they investigate, which is standard protocol.”

According to school officials, Galloway has been employed with the school district since August 2022.

