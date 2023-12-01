Polk County substitute teacher accused of sex offenses against female students

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said they have arrested a substitute teacher who is accused of sex offenses against two of his female students.

33-year-old Jerron Dunn of Lakeland was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday morning.

The investigation started when two students told their guidance counselor that Dunn sent them lewd videos over social media.

Dunn has been working as a substitute English teacher at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland.

