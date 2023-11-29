Police: Polk County math teacher had inappropriate relationship with student

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Polk County math teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Haines City police said they arrested Kevin Febus, 23, on Tuesday after receiving a tip.

According to investigators, the victim told police that Febus first contacted her on a messaging app in early 2023.

She told them she and Febus then went on several dates.

Police said the suspect acknowledged the relationship and said he was in love with the victim.

Investigators charged Febus with offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony.

According to Haines City Police Department, Polk County Public Schools is cooperating with the investigation and is working to end Febus’ employment with the district.

Investigators said they encourage any potential victims to come forward by calling Haines City PD at 863-421-3636 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477.

