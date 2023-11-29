Officials: Man arrested for crash involving street racing employed as corrections officer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say they have made an arrest in connection to a crash that involved street racing in Marion County.

Channel 9 has learned that the man investigators put behind bars works as a correctional officer.

The crash happened on Nov. 18 on State Road 200 near Southwest 80th Street in Ocala.

Troopers said a Mustang and Corvette were racing when the Corvette hit a third car.

The driver of the Corvette was thrown from his car.

Troopers said the driver of the Mustang got out to check on the Corvette driver and then left the scene.

On Wednesday, more than a week after the crash, investigators announced the arrest of Jacob Carmack, 23, of Ocala.

They said tips from the public following the crash helped lead them to Carmack.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Carmack is a correctional officer with CoreCivic, a company contracted by Citrus County.

Officials said he was booked into the Marion County Jail on Tuesday.

Carmack faces several charges, including reckless driving resulting in injury and racing on highways.

This crash remains under investigation.

