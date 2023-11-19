Corvette ripped to shreds after driver hits power pole in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Corvette sports car was blown to pieces after the driver crashed into a power pole in Marion County.

The crash happened around 8:24 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of State Highway 200 and Southwest 80th Street.

Witnesses told first responders a Corvette veered off the road near Southwest 80th Street and clipped a power pole.

Firefighters shared photos of the wreck that show massive damage to the Corvette.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have not shared details on the condition of the driver.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

